Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 223.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Capri by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capri by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $25,635,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

