Cwm LLC Buys 2,189 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 1,191.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 807.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 37,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,125.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,924,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,879 shares of company stock valued at $56,755,094. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 449.36 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

