Cwm LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $961.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $788.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $973.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $793.02 per share, for a total transaction of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,727 shares of company stock worth $256,464. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

