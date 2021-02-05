Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.97). Approximately 9,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 226.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Get Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.