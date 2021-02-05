CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURO. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $677.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,701 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 129.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

