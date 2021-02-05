CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Down 7.4%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 2,042,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,237,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

