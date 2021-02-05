Culp (NYSE:CULP) Trading 10% Higher

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.00. 248,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 48,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.78 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

In other Culp news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

