CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

