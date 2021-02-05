CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.02-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million – $1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.60 million.CSG Systems International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.02-3.24 EPS.

CSGS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 235,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,762. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

