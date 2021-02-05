CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 235,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

