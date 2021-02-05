CSFB Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$62.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.66. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$409.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$401.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

