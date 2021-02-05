Cryptopay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $102.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

