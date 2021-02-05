Cryptonite Price Up 8% This Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $260,457.81 and $18.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,758.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.25 or 0.04361548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00397804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.82 or 0.01161145 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00488827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00405078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00245945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020936 BTC.

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

