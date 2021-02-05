CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $209,920.30 and approximately $879.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00066530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.01258195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00052680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.53 or 0.05600314 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

