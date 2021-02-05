Critical Contrast: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Cornwall Resources (OTCMKTS:CORC)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Cornwall Resources (OTCMKTS:CORC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Cornwall Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15% Cornwall Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NanoString Technologies and Cornwall Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cornwall Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $55.83, indicating a potential downside of 24.04%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Cornwall Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Cornwall Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 25.79 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -38.08 Cornwall Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cornwall Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Cornwall Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and pan cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, human organ transplant, human and mouse metabolic pathway, and human and mouse fibrosis panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Oregon Health & Science University for the development of novel GeoMxÂ® Digital Spatial Profiler protein assays to spatially profile breast cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Cornwall Resources

Cornwall Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties located on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast. Cornwall Resources Corp., formerly known as Columbia Energy Corp., is based in Houston, Texas.

