Critical Comparison: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get TriState Capital alerts:

This table compares TriState Capital and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 16.39% 9.39% 0.54% BM Technologies N/A 4.56% 0.22%

TriState Capital has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TriState Capital and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 2 1 1 2.75 BM Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriState Capital currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than BM Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriState Capital and BM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $315.23 million 1.96 $60.19 million $1.92 10.80 BM Technologies N/A N/A $2.36 million N/A N/A

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of TriState Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of TriState Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TriState Capital beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.