CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

