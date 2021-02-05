Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 350” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 347.62.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

