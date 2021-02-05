Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of CLNE opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

