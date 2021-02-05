Creative Planning Sells 759 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day moving average is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

