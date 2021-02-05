Creative Planning Sells 19,910 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 257.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.