Creative Planning Sells 19,910 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
APPS opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 257.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45.
APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.
Digital Turbine Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
