Creative Planning Sells 138 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $555.44 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.22 and a 200-day moving average of $421.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

