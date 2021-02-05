Creative Planning Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 613.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,191 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

