Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

