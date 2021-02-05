Creative Planning Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $139.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

