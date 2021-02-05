Creative Planning Has $3.62 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,893.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,769.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,369.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,832.70 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.