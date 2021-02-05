Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.46 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 126.6% higher against the dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $335.44 or 0.00903729 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

