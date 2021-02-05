Cream (CRM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $121.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 44.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $30,045.14 and approximately $121.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.52 or 1.00032313 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.30 or 0.01273248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.00305253 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00207488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

