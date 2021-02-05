Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,916 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

