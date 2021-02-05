Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 17,640 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,640 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 920,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

