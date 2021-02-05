Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

