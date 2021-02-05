Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.43% of The Hackett Group worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $434.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

