Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.45 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CONMED worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,299 over the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CNMD stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,891.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.