Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 530 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kaman worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. CWM LLC raised its position in Kaman by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kaman by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kaman by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,810.94 and a beta of 1.26. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.27 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

