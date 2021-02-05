Craig Hallum Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $65.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHTH. Raymond James cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

eHealth stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. eHealth has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

