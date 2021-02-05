CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Gap Up to $6.94

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $9.30. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 69,486 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a P/E ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.