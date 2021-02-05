CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Other. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of convenience and frozen foods, and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; information technology, as well as marketing and advertising activities; provision of research and development services; and cash and carry and e-commerce business, as well as operates as a life and accident insurance broker.

