CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in January

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
