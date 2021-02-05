Cowen Prime Services LLC Sells 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cowen Prime Services LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average of $214.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

