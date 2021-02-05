COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $578,942.79

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. COVA has a market cap of $578,942.79 and approximately $152,422.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

