Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,950,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 16,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 417,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.