Cosmo Coin (COSM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,082.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 73.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $667,904.21 and approximately $3,082.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmo Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

