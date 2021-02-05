Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “
Separately, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
