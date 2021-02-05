Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Sells $725,000.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00.

CRTX opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

