Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.69 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.24.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

