Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corteva traded as high as $45.13 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 21017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

