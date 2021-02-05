Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after acquiring an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

