Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16 to $2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.16-2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 636,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

