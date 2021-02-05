Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $252.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.82. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

