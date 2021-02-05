Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. 140166 upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $49.13 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

