Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.